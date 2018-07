MY BOOKS from time slip children’s fiction to a million copy bestseller about brotherly love…First lines, first books, first literary loves….

BY Nikki Sheehan, YA author

Tom’s Midnight Garden . The timeslip idea blew my mind ! What’s the first book that a made a big impact on you?

What book are you reading right now?

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt. Finally. Gave up on it twice before but am now loving it.

First Line:

“While I was still in Amsterdam I dreamed about my mother for the first time in years.”



The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin. It was excellent. And the one you read before that?

We all know burning books is wrong on every level. What contemporary novel (and by contemporary I mean one published in the last 30 years or so) would you put your hand in the fire to save.

I don’t know if I think burning books is immoral! Only if it’s to stop the spread of ideas. But I think readers should be free to express whatever they feel about a book (which is why I try and stay away from Goodreads!) I’d save A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara because I felt like by the end (it’s very long!) I had grown with the characters and loved them like family.

Same question but this time what classic would you save from the bonfire? (And you can work out your own definition of classic.)

A Dickens maybe, because his books were so important in raising awareness of social injustice. Oliver Twist probably.

Finally, what do you prefer: a real book with pages that move, an ebook, an audio device?

I use them all, but at the moment get through most books on Audio because I can ‘read’ while I do the dog walk.

Would you like to take part in MY BOOKS?

I’d love to hear about the books you remember, the books that made a big impression and the books you are reading right now…Drop me a line at bridgetwhelan At hotmail.co.uk if you would like to contribute. How much or how little you write is up to you.

Please put MY BOOKS in the subject line.

