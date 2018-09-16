BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Resist the urge to do housework, says Pat Barker. QUOTES FOR WRITERS

washing-machine-2668472_640Keep your bum glued to the chair. It’s extraordinary how, if a piece of writing is going badly—and sometimes even when it’s going well—other activities become steadily more attractive. Not just getting up to make endless cups of coffee either—even cleaning out the cupboard under the sink seems suddenly a fun thing to do. Resist! You’ve got to turn up, on time, at the blank page or screen, and then just stay there. That way, if the Muse does decide to pay you a visit, at least she’ll know where to find you.
Pat Barker

Resist the urge to do housework, says Pat Barker. QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. ksbeth
    September 16, 2018

    great advice!

    Reply
  2. K. D. Dowdall
    September 16, 2018

    Yes, really great advice, because i leave the chair to do housework too often! Thank you, Karen 🙂

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      September 16, 2018

      Polly Devlin said you could tell when there was a deadline approaching in her house – there was always a lovely smell in the kitchen. Cake baking as a displacement actvity…

      Reply
  3. Daniel Kemp
    September 16, 2018

    Persistence; the difference between what might be achieved and what will be achieved.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      September 16, 2018

      True, Danny. Not-giving-up is probably the most important quality of a writer

      Reply
  4. Léa
    September 16, 2018

    So true. Yet I find if I have been at the desk for a long time, a bit of another creative endeavor might be just the ticket.

    Reply

