Resist the urge to do housework, says Pat Barker. QUOTES FOR WRITERS

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
great advice!
Yes!
Yes, really great advice, because i leave the chair to do housework too often! Thank you, Karen 🙂
Polly Devlin said you could tell when there was a deadline approaching in her house – there was always a lovely smell in the kitchen. Cake baking as a displacement actvity…
Persistence; the difference between what might be achieved and what will be achieved.
True, Danny. Not-giving-up is probably the most important quality of a writer
So true. Yet I find if I have been at the desk for a long time, a bit of another creative endeavor might be just the ticket.