September Competitions, Jobs and Opportunities for Writers

COMPETITIONS

Grindstone International Poetry Prize – worldwide

Grand Prize: £500 Runner Up: £50 Shortlist: Publication

Line Limit: 40 Theme: Open

Entry Fee: £10.00

Grindstone International Short Story Prize –

Grand Prize: £500 Runner Up: £50 Shortlist: Publication

Word Limit: 3000 Theme: Open

Entry Fee: £10.00

Grindstone International Novel Prize

Grand Prize: £1000

Runner Up: £100

Shortlist: Publication, Free/Discounted Placement on a Curtis Brown Creative Six Week Online Writing Course

Word Limit: 3000 Theme: Open

Entry fee: £20.00

Deadline for all three competiions: September 28 2018

All the information you need is on the website.

The Galley Beggar Press Story Story Prize UK

Fiction 6000 words max

Prizes

The WINNER can choose between a cash prize of £1000 or 12 months of editorial support for a writing project.

SHORTLISTED authors will each receive a cash prize of £150.

LONGLISTED authors will receive £50 of bookshop vouchers, plus a 4-book subscription to Galley Beggar Press.

The author of the winning short story will also be interviewed in The Bookseller, the leading industry magazine (accessed by tens of thousands of publishing professionals around the world each week).

Entry Fee: £10 per story. There are also 70 free entries available to those on low-incomes (offered on a first-come, first-serve basis – and after emailing elly@galleybeggar.co.uk).

Deadline: midnight September 30 2018

Discover all the details at Gallery Beggar Press

Voices of Tomorrow Anthology USA

Short story competition for writers aged 13-18 for its newest anthology series. Stories should be no more than 5,000 words and fall into the speculative fiction genre: science fiction, fantasy, horror, steam punk, or just simply weird.

Authors chosen for publication will be paid $20 plus an electronic copy of the book.

Deadline: September 30 2018

Guidelines and writing tips on the website I am presuming this is a USA wide competition, but there is a bias towards Michigan, see the following extract from their mission mission statement.

MiFiWriters formed in 2011 with the goal of highlighting great Michigan writers of speculative fiction. Since then, we have expanded our geographic window for submissions beyond the peninsulas, but our commitment to the Michigan writer remains the same.

OPPORTUNITIES

Writing Comedy for Radio UK

Newsjack, BBC Radio 4 Extra topical news sketch show is looking for writers to submit sketches and one-liners for the 19th series.

Irreverent and satirical, Newsjack is the scrapbook sketch show written entirely by the Great British public, and then bought to life by a revolving cast of sketch performers.

Visit Newsjack’s Submissions Page for full details, advice, script templates and details of fees for material which is used on air. Deadlines:

Sketches: Weekly deadline 12.00pm on Mondays from September10 2018 (last submission Monday 15th October 2018)

One-Liners: Weekly deadline 12.00pm Tuesdays from September 11 2018 (last submission Tuesday 16th October 2018)