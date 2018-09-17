September Competitions, Jobs and Opportunities for Writers

for writers and readers….
Grindstone International Poetry Prize – worldwide
Grand Prize: £500 Runner Up: £50 Shortlist: Publication
Line Limit: 40 Theme: Open
Entry Fee: £10.00
Grindstone International Short Story Prize –
Grand Prize: £500 Runner Up: £50 Shortlist: Publication
Word Limit: 3000 Theme: Open
Entry Fee: £10.00
Grindstone International Novel Prize
Grand Prize: £1000
Runner Up: £100
Shortlist: Publication, Free/Discounted Placement on a Curtis Brown Creative Six Week Online Writing Course
Word Limit: 3000 Theme: Open
Entry fee: £20.00
Deadline for all three competiions: September 28 2018
All the information you need is on the website.
Fiction 6000 words max
Prizes
The WINNER can choose between a cash prize of £1000 or 12 months of editorial support for a writing project.
SHORTLISTED authors will each receive a cash prize of £150.
LONGLISTED authors will receive £50 of bookshop vouchers, plus a 4-book subscription to Galley Beggar Press.
The author of the winning short story will also be interviewed in The Bookseller, the leading industry magazine (accessed by tens of thousands of publishing professionals around the world each week).
Entry Fee: £10 per story. There are also 70 free entries available to those on low-incomes (offered on a first-come, first-serve basis – and after emailing elly@galleybeggar.co.uk).
Deadline: midnight September 30 2018
Discover all the details at Gallery Beggar Press
Short story competition for writers aged 13-18 for its newest anthology series. Stories should be no more than 5,000 words and fall into the speculative fiction genre: science fiction, fantasy, horror, steam punk, or just simply weird.
Authors chosen for publication will be paid $20 plus an electronic copy of the book.
Deadline: September 30 2018
Guidelines and writing tips on the website I am presuming this is a USA wide competition, but there is a bias towards Michigan, see the following extract from their mission mission statement.
MiFiWriters formed in 2011 with the goal of highlighting great Michigan writers of speculative fiction. Since then, we have expanded our geographic window for submissions beyond the peninsulas, but our commitment to the Michigan writer remains the same.
Newsjack, BBC Radio 4 Extra topical news sketch show is looking for writers to submit sketches and one-liners for the 19th series.
Irreverent and satirical, Newsjack is the scrapbook sketch show written entirely by the Great British public, and then bought to life by a revolving cast of sketch performers.
Visit Newsjack’s Submissions Page for full details, advice, script templates and details of fees for material which is used on air. Deadlines:
Sketches: Weekly deadline 12.00pm on Mondays from September10 2018 (last submission Monday 15th October 2018)
One-Liners: Weekly deadline 12.00pm Tuesdays from September 11 2018 (last submission Tuesday 16th October 2018)
Sail Britain is a platform for the development and exchange of ideas between scientists, creative artists and the sailing community. The sailing boat itself and the process of working together as a crew are central to the project. No experience needed as there will be a qualified skipper and firstmate on board durring the one and two week trips. Sail Britain say that through traveling slowly and engaging with coastal communities, participants can develop a depth of experience which is not possible when traveling by fast means of transport such as road, rail or air.
You can get more idea by visiting Sail Britain, although the information seems to relate to 2018 trips and I couldn’t find out the cost – although there is a secion on how to fundraise to cover the cost.
For more information contact info@sailbritain.org
Deadline: October 2 2018
The Claremont Project is a community arts centre for people over 55, in Angel, Islington. The weekly Book Club is an opportunity for members to engage with novels /excerpts/ short stories / poetry and express themselves in relation to the text.
Job Role: Weekly sessions from 3.30-5pm each Wednesday. Find out more from the Claremont Project
To apply, email jo@claremont-project.org enclosing your CV and a cover letter describing your experience and what you would bring to the role.
Deadline: September 22
Into the Wild require a storyteller or storytellers for the night sky-themed event on Friday October 26 to deliver a multicultural and intergenerational storytelling session on the theme of the universe and stars around an outdoor campfire between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.
Full details here
DEdaline September 24
Literature Works is teaming up with the English and Creative Writing department at Plymouth University to appoint a Writer in Residence with a track record in creative writing with experience of delivering talks/workshops to inspire students in the department.
Fee: £3,300 for 12 days work between October 22 2018 and May 20 2019 with an expectation of delivering a minimum of eight workshops/talks/events.
Further details and to apply here
Deadline September 28 2018
Gasworks is seeking to appoint a London-based artist (and the term artist includes writing and all art forms) to engage with the local migrant community in Lambeth and Southwark. The artist will be expected to programme a series of ten events, workshops, or other interactive activities over six months. Outputs could be in the form of a publication, film, exhibition or performance.
Further details and to apply here
Deadline: October 8 2018