MY BOOKS by an author who met his hero and wrote a book about it, and believes that the DNB is never, ever wrong

for writers and readers….
What, indeed, had made me walk 5,000 miles and more? …
But that wasn’t really the heart and soul of it all, was it?
What really did make me get up and go on when I wanted to stop? What made me break myself to sleeping in dorms and travelling through the night on Greyhound buses, standing up to all the uncertainty and the fear and the change?
Perhaps it was that vital spark which makes some men stand by their friends to the gallows-foot and after. That spirit which makes us all, aspie and typical alike, push the envelope of our limitations.
Or maybe it was simpler than that. The need to go into battle once more before it was too late. The need of the knight to stand before his lady one last time, before accepting the fading of the light.
All for you, Miss Landau!
Best gal in all the world.
I hope I can make it across the border.
I hope I can see my friend and shake his [her] hand.
I hope the Pacific is as blue as it has been in my dreams.
I hope.
oOOo