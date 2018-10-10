MY BOOKS by an author who met his hero and wrote a book about it, and believes that the DNB is never, ever wrong

Favourite non-fiction book?



Here comes an odd, historic answer: I actually worked as the librarian in a stately home for three years and catalogued its rare books collection. It just so happened that a seventy-year-old copy of the Dictionary of National Biography

(DNB) was sitting around on the shelves and, as I taught myself rare book cataloguing, its contribution to the research aspect of that cataloguing was both priceless and indispensable.



This was its subject area, yes, but it literally never failed. Ever. However obscure the query, the DNB had the answer. Not only that, all the research work within its pages was instantly available to me despite the fact it probably hadn’t been opened since 1928 (know a computer programme still user-friendly after that long?) and it gave me a profound and humbling appreciation of both the reliability of hard-copy and its ability to deliver information from one generation to the next. Without this ability civilisation would not have arisen, at least not as quickly or relatively easily.



I think of that sometimes when I see kids playing relentlessly with their smartphones, shattering their attention spans and seemingly remembering nothing from one day to the next…



Some years after this surreal, mythic experience, I came across an immaculate copy of a concise DNB, nearly got down on my knees before it and retain it to this day. It remains the greatest information resource I have ever used. Nowadays I do use Wikipedia a lot, but there is always the knowledge in the back of my mind that it may not be entirely accurate. The DNB, on the other hand, so totally did what it said on the tin that there was no argument. Every time I opened it, I knew I was getting the best possible information from the best scholars of that era and no question about it.



It was El Campeon del Mundo, the bees’ knees, the Alpha and the Omega, it was the best.





Favourite poetry book. Or poem?



Probably Kipling’s Thousandth Man, which inspired the final blog written for what became Dear Miss Landau at the end of my trek across America. After a couple of false starts, the lines “But the Thousandth Man will stand by your side/To the gallows-foot – and after!” made me ask and answer the question of why I’d done it, and for whom:





