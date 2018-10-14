BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Three things are important if you want to write, says Madeleine L’Engle QUOTES FOR WRITERS

I have advice for people who want to write. I don’t care whether they’re 5 or 500. There are three things that are important: First, if you want to write, you need to keep an honest, unpublishable journal that nobody reads, nobody but you. Where you just put down what you think about life, what you think about things, what you think is fair and what you think is unfair. And second, you need to read. You can’t be a writer if you’re not a reader. It’s the great writers who teach us how to write. The third thing is to write. Just write a little bit every day. Even if it’s for only half an hour — write, write, write.
Madeleine L’Engle

  1. ksbeth
    October 14, 2018

    yes, to all three!

    • bridget whelan
      October 14, 2018

      Must admit I’ve never done number 1. Have you? Does it help your other writing, the stuff you want to do, the stories in your head that itch to be written?

      • ksbeth
        October 14, 2018

        I do have a book I jot things in and scraps of paper )

  2. Cynthia Reyes
    October 14, 2018

    Excellent advice.

  3. Jennie
    October 15, 2018

    Absolutely!

This entry was posted on October 14, 2018

© Bridget Whelan

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

