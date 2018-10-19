One million self-published print books in 2017
It is the first time the number of self-published books have topped the one million mark. That’s a massive increase on 2016 – a jump of 28% – says Publishers News, the influential American journal.
The figures are based on the number of print ISBNs issued to self-published authors and include the books produced through Amazon’s CreateSpace division.
There was an even bigger percentage increase in the number of books self-published through Amazon. They released nearly 752,000 self-published print books in 2017. Their nearest competitor in paperback publication is Lulu and they are a long way behind: they produced 36,651 books last year.
I self-published my creative writing guide (see the column on the right) and would do it again. It’s been a very positive experience.
I wonder if readers of this blog are part of the growth in self-publishing. If you have time it would be lovely if you could say where you are in the comments. If you’re in a hurry just put A, B or C.
A Yes! I’ve already self-published
B I’m thinking about it
C It’s traditional route for me, or not at all
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Yes I was one of them with ‘The Puppeteers Daughter’. Initially I used Lulu. I had had plenty of mentoring for content and help from a friend with layout.
The final result automatically gets an ISBN with Amazon and you are away!
I had already published ‘Don’t Throw Away The Daisies five years previously but made the mistake of including my own paintings as illustrations not fully aware of issues regarding grey scale which means some look a bit dull!
Don’t believe that marketing is easy. I started a blog and as much of my work is poetry I still do readings whenever I am invited.
Thank you for sharing Ann. I know many people feel that marketing is the hardest part, but it’s not so much a question of sell, sell, sell but allowing your work to be discovered. And if you’re proud of it (you should only publish your very best work) where is the harm in that?
What a landmark figure Bridget.. I self-published my first book 20 years to cries of derision that included it would never catch on!! 12 books later I feel I should buy the t-shirt! thanks for sharing..