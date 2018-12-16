The first line of a poem is the most important line, says Billy Collins QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
There’s a lot of waiting around until something happens… there’s a kind of vigilance involved. I think what gets a poem going is an initiating line. Sometimes a first line will occur, and it goes nowhere; but other times—and this, I think, is a sense you develop—I can tell that the line wants to continue. If it does, I can feel a sense of momentum—the poem finds a reason for continuing. The first line is the DNA of the poem; the rest of the poem is constructed out of that first line.