Big Reduction! Christmas Sale of Creative Writing Book

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas – at last. I’ve had decorators in since early October and yesterday evening the last one left. I’ve made that sound as though I live in a mansion (‘they were only doing the east wing, dahling’) when in reality it is a two bedroom flat and they weren’t working all that time, or doing anything fiddly, like hand painting wisteria on the ceiling. It was a story of condemned wiring, (only discovered to be a fire hazard after decorating so yes, it meant re-decorating,) of condemned gas piping that meant seven days without central heating or hot water, and the ripping out of a massive wardrobe (the colour of grass at night, very shiny grass) built around the time of the first referendum on EU membership… and all that happened before I bought new wardrobes so that meant living out of suitcases in my own home.

I won’t go on. It’s over. And it’s Christmas



So, to celebrate I’m having a super cut-price sale on the paperback edition of Back to Creative Writing School. It’s the cheapest it’s ever been.

You can now buy it for less than a fiver. That’s a £2 reduction.

The special offer is running until Sunday December 23rd so there’s time to buy it as a Christmas present for someone else. Cheaper than socks. Or you could get it for yourself.

Some things you might like to know:

It contains 30 writing exercises all of which I have used in workshops and courses so I know they work. And you can try the first one by clicking on the link in the left hand column.

It has 123 reviews on Amazon UK:

76% awarded it five stars, 16% four stars, 7% three stars, 1% one star.

Bestselling writer Lizzie Enfield, author of many fine novels including the uplifting love story Ivy and Abe ,read the guide when it first came out and said something really nice about it:



“It’s packed full of so many fascinating snippets and observations that it’s more than a writer’s handbook – it’s a book which anyone could read and if they did they would probably find their pleasure in words and the world heightened.”



That’s me done. It would be lovely if you could share this post on twitter or facebook. It would be lovely if you bought the book. (Here’s the LINK hint, hint.) It would be lovely if nothing in my flat is ever condemned again, not even on the grounds of good taste…



