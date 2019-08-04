BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Why Writers Should Work Out….QUOTES FOR WRITERS

I find that the hardest work of my writing is done in my subconscious brain, somewhere in the back of my skull far out of the reach of my control. So if I am stuck, if the proper image or plot point has not yet been presented to me, it usually means that other brain functions are in the way, namely the nervous, anxious, day-to-day processes required for moving throughout the world. The best method I’ve found to tamp these down is through brute force, by exerting the body to such an extent that the functional portions of the brain are quieted, and the deeper artistic areas are allowed to express themselves. 
Nicholas Mancusi

Photo credit
Samantha Gades@srosinger3997

