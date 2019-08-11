BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Toni Morrison in her own words QUOTES FOR WRITERS

You are your own stories and therefore free to imagine and experience what it means to be human without wealth. What it feels like to be human without domination over others, without reckless arrogance, without fear of others unlike you, without rotating, rehearsing and reinventing the hatreds you learned in the sandbox. And although you don’t have complete control over the narrative (no author does, I can tell you), you could nevertheless create it.

Although you will never fully know or successfully manipulate the characters who surface or disrupt your plot, you can respect the ones who do by paying them close attention and doing them justice. The theme you choose may change or simply elude you, but being your own story means you can always choose the tone. It also means that you can invent the language to say who you are and what you mean. But then, I am a teller of stories and therefore an optimist, a believer in the ethical bend of the human heart, a believer in the mind’s disgust with fraud and its appetite for truth, a believer in the ferocity of beauty. So, from my point of view, which is that of a storyteller, I see your life as already artful, waiting, just waiting and ready for you to make it art.

oOo

This comes from a speech Toni Morrison gave at a graduation ceremony in 2004. I found it on a wonderful website about literature and philosophy and all the things that make us human: Brain Pickings
Toni Morrison died this week aged 88. She was the first African-American to win the Nobel Prize in Literature and if you read only one of her novels I think you should read Beloved. A historical novel, it says more about the deep darkness of slavery and the legacy it leaves than anything I’ve ever read.

Photo Credit  bady qb on Unsplash

One comment on “Toni Morrison in her own words QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Léa
    August 11, 2019

    Thank you, Bridget. We are fortunate to have her words to read and re-read. Perhaps it is time to take Beloved off the shelf and re-visit old friends…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on August 11, 2019 by in Quotes and tagged , , , , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-5ZA

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,034 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: