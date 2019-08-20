Writing Workshop with a Bestselling Novelist – it’s a Brighton experience like no other

Running workshops with a bestselling novelist in her Brighton home was an experiment. I’ve known Sarah Rayner for years as an inspirational novelist who writes about serious subjects – bereavement, infertility, mental health – with a lightness of touch that makes them into must-read page-turners. And she is reliable. If Sarah says she will do something she does it. So, when she suggested Saturday workshops in her own lovely home I knew it was something I wanted to try. I didn’t know how successful they would be or how much fun. There’s a lot of laughter in our workshops as well as ideas, advice and writing. (And quite a lot of food too.)

What I like

The warm, supportive environment

I’ve taught fiction and life writing in higher and adult education, community centres, libraries, art galleries and museums, but in a writer’s own home (a living writer!) it has a very different feel. For one thing it is a proper home and Sarah is a great host. Her husband also happens to be professional chef so the lunch tastes as good as it looks.

Small Groups

No more than six writers per session – minimum of three. This is personal and productive.

One size doesn’t fit all

We can tailor each three and half hour session and we can also cover subjects – such as editing – that most courses don’t.

Stuck? We can help you work towards completion. Finding it hard to start? We will fire your imagination.

Feedback

We give it: everyone is encouraged to send up to 1000 words before the workshop.

We get it: nine five star reviews. Thank you!

Surviving it: Sarah reveals how she deals with it where ever it comes from – readers or publishing professionals. How to learn from it and how not let it destroy your self confidence.

If you’re interested in joining us – and can make it to Brighton – we have a few spaces on our remaining August workshops and we are now booking up until November. Find out more HERE The cost is £49 for three and a half hours.

It has over 120 reviews on Amazon

Almost forgot to mention – book before the end of the month and you get a free copy of Back to Creative Writing School . RRP £7.99