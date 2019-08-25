Yeats on what the world has to offer QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.
W.B. Yeats
Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
yes, I love this quote, it is so true. and perfect choice of a photo to match it
Thank you! It took awhile to find the “right” picture. I’m so glad you like it.