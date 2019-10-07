Half Day Writing Workshop in the home of a bestselling novelist – only £40 if you book early

This is a big, bold advertisement – as big and as bold as I get anyway – because I wanted to let you know that we are offering a 20% discount on winter writing workshops if you book early.

‘We’ are myself and Sarah Rayner, officially one of the 21st century bestselling novelists. (She has a certificate and everything – Nielsens, the people who count book sales in the UK, send them out.) And we’ve got spaces for this coming Saturday (12th October) so if you’re free and can make a quick decision you will have nabbed yourself a bargain plus a lovely lunch made by Sarah’s chef husband Tom.

Other dates are: 26th October and 30th November.

(The discount works for these too if you can book in the next two weeks.)

Sarah’s home is a short walk from Brighton Station and we’ve had quite a few writers travel from London for the day. Using AirbnB means we’ve also been able to to connect with an international audience and writers from Canada, Italy and Germany joined us over the summer.

Read all about it on Airbnb and have a look at our five * reviews. We’re building a small supportive community of writers making their first steps in fiction who want to progress to the next stage.

I’m also running a four week life writing course in November (see here for the details) but if you enjoy making things up the half day workshop is perfect for you.

Sarah has written five novels – this one became a major bestseller “A real page-turner . . . You’ll want to inhale it in one breath.'”