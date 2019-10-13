BRIDGET WHELAN writer

“…nothing means anything until the next day when you do it again…” Ernest Hemingway on writing QUOTES FOR WRITING

You write until you come to a place where you still have your juice and know what will happen next and you stop and try to live through until the next day when you hit it again. You have started at six in the morning, say, and may go on until noon or be through before that. When you stop you are as empty, and at the same time never empty but filling, as when you have made love to someone you love. Nothing can hurt you, nothing can happen, nothing means anything until the next day when you do it again. It is the wait until the next day that is hard to get through.
Ernest Hemingway in The Paris Review Spring 1958

