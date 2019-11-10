BRIDGET WHELAN writer

You should write because…advice from the author of Brokeback Mountain QUOTES FOR WRITERS

You should write because you love the shape of stories and sentences and the creation of different words on a page. Writing comes from reading, and reading is the finest teacher of how to write.
Annie Proulx

This entry was posted on November 10, 2019

