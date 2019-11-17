Planning doesn’t take the fun out of it – bestselling crime fiction author Sophie Hannah QUOTES FOR WRITERS

From her article Why and How I Plan my Novels

The biggest lie uttered by writers about planning is that it somehow limits or stifles creativity. This is absolutely untrue. Planners simply divide their writing process into two equally important and creative stages: story architecture, and actual writing. Both are fun. And yes, of course you can make as many changes as you want when you come to write the book – I’ve changed characters, endings, plot strands, everything *very* spontaneously, even with my plan at my side, when it’s felt like the right thing to do. I still wouldn’t be without my trusty plan, though.

Sophie Hannah