There’s self-respect in making things, says poet Sharon Olds QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Writing or making anything — a poem, a bird feeder, a chocolate cake — has self-respect in it. You’re working. You’re trying. You’re not lying down on the ground, having given up.
Sharon Olds
this is so true
I think so too. And it’s important to recognise the value in all kinds of creativity from making a garden to whizzing up something wonderful in the kitchen (I’m more likely to do the former than the latter…)