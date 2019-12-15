True humour is the antidote to dogmatism and fanaticism – Nick Cave QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Humour is not lack of gravity and it is not frivolity. Rather, it is the merciful oxygen that can envelop seriousness and prevent it from becoming a grim contagion that infects ourselves and those around us. True humour is the antidote to dogmatism and fanaticism, and we must be cautious of the humourless and those who cannot take a joke.

Humour is the way in which we manoeuvre ourselves through the things that are difficult to talk about, that require subtlety of thought, that are counter-intuitive, uncertain and mysterious. Humour is a way of exploring the uncomfortable without fully committing ourselves, testing and pushing at the boundaries of acceptability, always able to retreat back into the form itself.

Nick Cave The Red Hand Files issue #75

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash