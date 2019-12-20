Is there a writer in your life? Treat them to an experience at a bargain price that will last long after Christmas Day

You’re busy so I won’t waffle…



Bestselling novelist Sarah Rayner and I have been running Saturday workshops in her lovely Brighton home since the summer. We love doing it and the people who have come along love it too. (Scroll down to the bottom to find out what they’ve said about our workshops…)



We have FIVE dates lined up for 2020 and if you buy a place before the end of December it will only cost £32 – the usual price is £40. (Of course it doesn’t have to be for someone else. Perhaps you should think about treating yourself . It could be an empowering start to the new year and a new decade.)



The £32 price includes:

Three and a half hours of expert tuition

A wonderful vegetarian lunch provided by a professional chef (Sarah’s husband Tom)

The opportunity to send us up to 1000 words before the workshop for face-2-face feedback.

PLUS you can choose one of these three books – a Sarah Rayner novel, a new book from bestselling author Kate Harrison on pitching your story to agents and publishers or my creative writing guide

Click HERE to book through Airbnb or contact Sarah direct on 07961 159609.

What people have said about our workshops

A fantastic experience…with unique special touches and a delicious home cooked meal by the chef! Highly recommend others to book, a unique experience I wouldn’t have got somewhere else and really inspired me with my writing!

Marie-Sophie November 2019



…an inspirational afternoon creative writing experience. Any apprehension I had about taking part disappeared as soon as I walked in the door…

Caroline October 2019



...Everything was perfect. From the setting, parking the car, the food but mostly the hosts! It was also good fun as well as being informative and really interesting. Sally September 2019



I could not have been more smitten with the entire experience! I learned unique nuggets of information from Bridget & Sarah that has freed me up to inspiration in ways other workshops have not.

Chanda August 2019



Even as a total beginner I got a lot from this class. It was really well structured, with each subject introduced and explained and then explored with practical exercises…Excellent lunch. I went to get inspired to get into writing and get some help getting started, and it definitely gave me that.

Nigel July 2019

You can see these reviews in full and read many more HERE

Here’s to a happy and creative new year…