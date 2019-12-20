BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Is there a writer in your life? Treat them to an experience at a bargain price that will last long after Christmas Day

You’re busy so I won’t waffle…

Bestselling novelist Sarah Rayner and I have been running Saturday workshops in her lovely Brighton home since the summer. We love doing it and the people who have come along love it too. (Scroll down to the bottom to find out what they’ve said about our workshops…)

We have FIVE dates lined up for 2020 and if you buy a place before the end of December it will only cost £32 – the usual price is £40. (Of course it doesn’t have to be for someone else. Perhaps you should think about treating yourself . It could be an empowering start to the new year and a new decade.)

The £32 price includes:
Three and a half hours of expert tuition
A wonderful vegetarian lunch provided by a professional chef (Sarah’s husband Tom)
The opportunity to send us up to 1000 words before the workshop for face-2-face feedback.

PLUS you can choose one of these three books – a Sarah Rayner novel, a new book from bestselling author Kate Harrison on pitching your story to agents and publishers or my creative writing guide

Click HERE to book through Airbnb or contact Sarah direct on 07961 159609.

What people have said about our workshops

A fantastic experience…with unique special touches and a delicious home cooked meal by the chef! Highly recommend others to book, a unique experience I wouldn’t have got somewhere else and really inspired me with my writing!
Marie-Sophie November 2019

…an inspirational afternoon creative writing experience. Any apprehension I had about taking part disappeared as soon as I walked in the door…
Caroline October 2019

...Everything was perfect. From the setting, parking the car, the food but mostly the hosts! It was also good fun as well as being informative and really interesting. Sally September 2019

I could not have been more smitten with the entire experience! I learned unique nuggets of information from Bridget & Sarah that has freed me up to inspiration in ways other workshops have not.
  Chanda August 2019

Even as a total beginner I got a lot from this class. It was really well structured, with each subject introduced and explained and then explored with practical exercises…Excellent lunch. I went to get inspired to get into writing and get some help getting started, and it definitely gave me that.
Nigel July 2019
You can see these reviews in full and read many more HERE

Here’s to a happy and creative new year…

2 comments on “Is there a writer in your life? Treat them to an experience at a bargain price that will last long after Christmas Day

  1. Daniel Kemp
    December 20, 2019

    A lovely idea

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on December 20, 2019 by in News and tagged , , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-62M

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,171 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: