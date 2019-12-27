Two opportunities in 2020 for artists, scientists and teachers to sail the Arctic Circle

CRAVING ADVENTURE as you look towards the new year and a new decade? Sailing the Arctic Circle in a traditional rigged sailing ship in the company of fellow artists (all disciplines), scientists, architects, and educators might satisfy that longing…

The Arctic Circle 2020 is organising two trips in the international territory of Svalbard, a mountainous Arctic archipelago just 10 degrees from the North Pole.

Each expedition provides the opportunity for participants to pursue their personal projects on board while exploring the possibility of collaboration – international applications are welcomed. They are also keen to hear from teachers of Science, Geography, Art, History, from grades 3-12.



Summer Solstice Expedition June 7th to June 24th

Autumn Art & Science Expedition September 27th to October 14



This is a self-funded trip and it doesn’t come cheap at $6600… although I gather program costs are subsidized in part by The Arctic Circle who also assist participants with funding efforts.

Lots more to digest HERE

Deadline for applications is January 15

