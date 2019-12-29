How to overcome writer's doubt – Diana Marie Delgado QUOTES FOR WRITERS

My problem isn’t writer’s block—it’s writer’s doubt. I sit down but I often doubt that I can finish what’s in front of me. So, I’m not a writer who typically experiences dry spells—a block, for me, is an overwhelming number of pages and little idea which direction to go in. If I feel overwhelmed, I listen to William Basinski’s ‘dlp 1.1’ from The Disintegration Loops, the 2012 reissued box set released by Temporary Residence. Basinski, an avant-garde composer and musician, created a masterpiece when he attempted to digitize old tapes, but instead, disintegrated the very music he was trying to salvage.

I find ‘dlp 1.1’ hypnotic and comprised of a quiet clarity; qualities that get me back to work. There is a great range of emotion in this loop of music to tap into and move me to finish what I’ve started.

Diana Marie Delgado

From The Poets and Writers’ website

