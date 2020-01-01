BRIDGET WHELAN writer

My New Year present… a link to a short story that might just change the way you write or what you want to write about.

Ok, the statements in the heading of this post are so sweeping they could clean your whole house.
And you’ve probably instinctively flinched because who likes to be told how you are going react?
“You must meet this new person because I’m positive you will become friends/lovers/co-conspirators.”
And you know, unless George Cooney or Greta Thunberg walks into the room, you will be irritated by the way they talk and the things they say, you will resent the expensive cut of the jacket or inwardly sneer at the washed-once-too-often t shirt, but bear with me.
This story might not grab you in the first 100 words, but after you’re read the first 500 you won’t be able to stop reading and you still won’t know where the story is going.
I loved it as soon as I read it which wasn’t very long ago even though it was published in the New Yorker 15 years ago. I have so much of George Saunders’ to catch up on….

Ok, here’s the link to Commcomm. I couldn’t precis it even if I wanted to, but I promise that you will feel better when you finish reading it than at the beginning. Click HERE

HAPPY 2020

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

7 comments on "My New Year present… a link to a short story that might just change the way you write or what you want to write about.

  1. John W. Howell
    January 1, 2020

    For whatever reason, Bridget the link didn’t work. I hope you have a Happy New Year.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      January 2, 2020

      Thank you for your good wishes John and the link now works! So sorry!

      Reply
  2. Thom Hickey
    January 1, 2020

    Thanks for the year round Inspirations.

    Happy 2020!

    Regards Thom

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      January 2, 2020

      Thank you Thom and keep the music flowing in 2020! The link to Commcomm now works.

      Reply
  3. Kathy (A.K.) Andrew @artyyah
    January 1, 2020

    Happy New Year Bridget, but link not working for me either.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      January 2, 2020

      Hi Kathy lovely to hear from you but so sorry something went wrong with the short story link. It’s now mended. Do you know George Saunders’ work. I read somewhere that he is the most influential American writer that most people have never heard of. Love to know what you think. Happy 2020

      Reply
      • Kathy (A.K.) Andrew @artyyah
        January 2, 2020

        Thanks for fixing the link Bridget, and I look forward to reading the short story. I’ve read Lincoln in the Bardo, which was incredible, and I know a few people who have read that particular novel. But haven’t read any of his other work. He certainly doesn’t regularly feature in the best of lists tho which is kind of surprising. I must read some more now you’ve reminded me!

