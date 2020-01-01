My New Year present… a link to a short story that might just change the way you write or what you want to write about.

Ok, the statements in the heading of this post are so sweeping they could clean your whole house.

And you’ve probably instinctively flinched because who likes to be told how you are going react?

“You must meet this new person because I’m positive you will become friends/lovers/co-conspirators.”

And you know, unless George Cooney or Greta Thunberg walks into the room, you will be irritated by the way they talk and the things they say, you will resent the expensive cut of the jacket or inwardly sneer at the washed-once-too-often t shirt, but bear with me.

This story might not grab you in the first 100 words, but after you’re read the first 500 you won’t be able to stop reading and you still won’t know where the story is going.

I loved it as soon as I read it which wasn’t very long ago even though it was published in the New Yorker 15 years ago. I have so much of George Saunders’ to catch up on….

Ok, here’s the link to Commcomm. I couldn’t precis it even if I wanted to, but I promise that you will feel better when you finish reading it than at the beginning. Click HERE

HAPPY 2020

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash