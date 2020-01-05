Read Iris Murdoch on words: "the ultimate…stuff of our moral being" QUOTES FOR WRITERS

THERE IS NO DOUBT which art is the most practically important for our survival and our salvation, and that is literature. Words constitute the ultimate texture and stuff of our moral being, since they are the most refined and delicate and detailed, as well as the most universally used and understood, of the symbolisms whereby we express ourselves into existence. We became spiritual animals when we became verbal animals. The fundamental distinctions can only be made in words. Words are spirit.



Photo by Drew Beamer on Unsplash