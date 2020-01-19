BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Clive James on originality QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Scarcely anything is original. It’s very hard to be totally inventive, so I’m not terribly interested in originality. Vitality is all I care about.
CLIVE JAMES


  1. Rae Reads
    January 20, 2020

    I am having trouble with the “lake” button on my WordPress, so I will comment here that I Like this post. LOL

    • bridget whelan
      January 21, 2020

      Hello Rae and thank you for dropping and going to the trouble of commenting – and I want a lake button too 🙂

This entry was posted on January 19, 2020

