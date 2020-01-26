What happens when we allow ourselves to write freely…Sharon Olds QUOTES FOR WRITERS

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

What happens when we allow ourselves to write freely…Sharon Olds

Whenever we give our pen some free will, we may surprise ourselves. All that wanting to seem normal in regular life, all that fitting in falls away in the face of one’s own strange self on the page….
Sharon Olds

2 comments

  1. beth
    January 26, 2020

    Oh yes , it is so freeing

  2. bridget whelan
    January 26, 2020

    That amazing thing when we start a sentence and we don’t know where it will end…

This entry was posted on January 26, 2020

