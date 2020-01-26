What happens when we allow ourselves to write freely…Sharon Olds QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Whenever we give our pen some free will, we may surprise ourselves. All that wanting to seem normal in regular life, all that fitting in falls away in the face of one’s own strange self on the page….
Sharon Olds
Oh yes , it is so freeing
That amazing thing when we start a sentence and we don’t know where it will end…