"When I start writing the first sentence…" Anna Mocikat QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Since I used to be a screenwriter before I started publishing novels, I’m an enthusiastic plotter. When I start writing the first sentence of a novel, I know exactly how it will end.
Anna Mocikat

  1. beth
    February 2, 2020

    begin at the beginning. great post, bridget

  2. Rae Reads
    February 2, 2020

    Interesting quote. Do all writers feel like this?

