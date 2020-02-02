"When I start writing the first sentence…" Anna Mocikat QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Since I used to be a screenwriter before I started publishing novels, I’m an enthusiastic plotter. When I start writing the first sentence of a novel, I know exactly how it will end.
Anna Mocikat
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
begin at the beginning. great post, bridget
Interesting quote. Do all writers feel like this?