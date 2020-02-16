"…Writing is not figure skating or skiing…"warns Paul Theroux QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Notice how many of the Olympic athletes effusively thanked their mothers for their success? “She drove me to my practice at four in the morning,” etc. Writing is not figure skating or skiing. Your mother will not make you a writer. My advice to any young person who wants to write is: leave home.
Paul Theroux
