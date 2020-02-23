BRIDGET WHELAN writer

"…I wish craziness and foolishness and madness upon you…" Ray Bradbury's advice to writers QUOTES FOR WRITERS

You must read dreadful dumb books and glorious books, and let them wrestle in beautiful fights inside your head, vulgar one moment, brilliant the next. You must lurk in libraries and climb the stacks like ladders to sniff books like perfumes and wear books like hats upon your crazy heads. I wish you a wrestling match with your Creative Muse that will last a lifetime. I wish craziness and foolishness and madness upon you. May you live with hysteria, and out of it make fine stories — science fiction or otherwise. Which finally means, may you be in love every day for the next 20,000 days. And out of that love, remake a world.
Ray Bradbury
  1. beth
    February 23, 2020

    I love this

  2. Rae Reads
    February 24, 2020

    LOVE this post and the quote.

  3. Rae Reads
    February 24, 2020

    Reblogged this on Literacy and Me.

