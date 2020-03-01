What makes a good plot? It's all to do with the implicit promise that lies behind it – John Mullan QUOTES FOR WRITERS

BRIDGET WHELAN writer

What makes a good plot? It's all to do with the implicit promise that lies behind it – John Mullan

Plot is not just a sequence of connected events (in this sense, every TV drama or novel equally has a plot). It is something rarer: the unfolding of a hidden design. Plot involves the laying of clues, the implicit promise to the reader or viewer that the true significance of what we read or see is not self-evident, but will eventually be revealed. A good plot exploits not just suspense, but also a kind of retrospective curiosity. When we know that a story has a plot we find ourselves asking not so much, “What will happen next?” as, “What has already happened?”
John Mullan writing in The Guardian May 14th 2016

