What makes a good plot? It's all to do with the implicit promise that lies behind it – John Mullan QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Plot is not just a sequence of connected events (in this sense, every TV drama or novel equally has a plot). It is something rarer: the unfolding of a hidden design. Plot involves the laying of clues, the implicit promise to the reader or viewer that the true significance of what we read or see is not self-evident, but will eventually be revealed. A good plot exploits not just suspense, but also a kind of retrospective curiosity. When we know that a story has a plot we find ourselves asking not so much, “What will happen next?” as, “What has already happened?”

John Mullan writing in The Guardian May 14th 2016

Image by philm1310 from Pixabay