Our stories are as unique as snowflakes – Donald Maass QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
…We may have dens with trophies on the mantles, but when we tell the stories of our lives, we relate the meaning of things that happened and describe how we grew. Our stories are as unique as snowflakes…You may think you are telling your characters’ stories, but actually you are telling us ours. Unearth the significance of any moment for a character and you will reveal its universal value.
Donald Maass The Emotional Craft of Fiction
you are so right
Not me, Donald Maass – just bought the book and I’m impressed.