BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Our stories are as unique as snowflakes – Donald Maass QUOTES FOR WRITERS

…We may have dens with trophies on the mantles, but when we tell the stories of our lives, we relate the meaning of things that happened and describe how we grew. Our stories are as unique as snowflakes…You may think you are telling your characters’ stories, but actually you are telling us ours. Unearth the significance of any moment for a character and you will reveal its universal value.
Donald Maass The Emotional Craft of Fiction

Photo by Antenna on Unsplash

2 comments on “Our stories are as unique as snowflakes – Donald Maass QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. beth
    March 8, 2020

    you are so right

    Reply
  2. bridget whelan
    March 10, 2020

    Not me, Donald Maass – just bought the book and I’m impressed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on March 8, 2020 by in Quotes and tagged , , , , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-64s

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,210 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: