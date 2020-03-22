BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Writing can help with anxiety – John Yorke, head of BBC Studios Writers' Academy QUOTES FOR WRITERS

It’s easy to be simplistic about this, but I think if people do have time on their hands and the urge to write, then writing is an incredibly good process for mental health and taking your mind off some of the wider anxieties that people are clearly going to face….It’s a great way of ordering your mind and thoughts but also allows you to cope with the wider anxieties in a way that could be very beneficial.
John Yorke The Guardian March 18 2020 in an article about the BBC opening the Writers’ Academy to non-professionals for the first time.

Photo by Timothy L Brock on Unsplash

One comment on “Writing can help with anxiety – John Yorke, head of BBC Studios Writers' Academy QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. beth
    March 22, 2020

    i so agree

    Reply

Information

March 22, 2020

