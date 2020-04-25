Working Class Writers – win with your work in progress

Writers & Artists are running the Working-Class Writers’ Prize again this year, with award-winning author Lisa McInerney as the judge.

To Enter

Submit the beginning of an unpublished work-in-progress. This can be in any genre but must appear as prose, be no more than 2,000 words in length, and attached to your email in a .doc or .pdf format

A one-page synopsis that corresponds with the full-length version of your current work-in-progress, attached to your email in a.doc or .pdf format

A description of up to 200 words outlining your writing background and how you self-identify as a working-class writer. This should be written in the body of your entry email, and finish with your name and contact details.

Deadline

Midnight Monday 15th June 2020

Prize

Year-long writing mentoring from judge Lisa McInerney

A cash prize of £200

One year’s free subscription to The Society of Authors

Free admission to any one-day W&A event

The latest edition of either the Writers’ & Artists’ Yearbook or Children’s Writers’ & Artists’ Yearbook

One copy of the Writers’ & Artists’ Guide To Getting Published and Writers’ & Artists’ Guide To How To Hook an Agent

Five shortlisted entries will be announced, and each writer will also receive a copy of one of our latest Yearbooks, W&A Writing Guides, as well as a year’s free subscription to The Society of Authors.

Lots more information HERE