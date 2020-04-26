BRIDGET WHELAN writer

It is never too late to shine; never – George Eliot QUOTES FOR WRITERS

It is never too late, no matter how old you get because anytime or any point in your life you can always have a chance to make a difference. You can always make a change for the better no matter what background you derived from. You can always do your best and be all that you can be because you will always be uniquely you. It is why it is always wise to listen to your eternal heart, your eternal instincts, and what it had always strove for and/or to do because really anybody can make a difference not only in their own lives but in the lives of others. It is never too late to shine; never.
George Eliot

It is never too late to shine; never – George Eliot QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. beth
    April 26, 2020

    such great words, and so good to remember

  2. Rae Reads
    April 27, 2020

    At my age, I needed to hear this.

  3. Rae Reads
    April 27, 2020

    Reblogged this on powerfulwomenreaders.

April 26, 2020

