Written a short story on the theme of solitude?

Indy publishers Everything With Words are publishing a book of short stories in spring 2021 on the theme of solitude.

Submissions should be between 2,000 and 6,000 words long. There is no dead line but they are looking to put the anthology together by the end of October and they say they have already received “some very fine and intriguing submissions”. So, submit as soon as possible to give yourself the best chance.

Send your story to mikka@everythingwithwords.com with the words short story in the subject line. Good luck

