BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

When it comes to writing big emotions ‘show and tell’ isn’t enough…Donald Maass QUOTES FOR WRITERS

BIG EMOTIONS often fall flat on the page. Trying to evoke them through showing can fail to work any better. Tiptoeing down creaky stairs into a dark basement doesn’t necessarily instill fear. A dozen roses don’t automatically deliver love to our doorsteps.  Flying bullets don’t cause our hearts to pump… 

Photo Credit:  Dylan Sauerwein on Unsplash

And yet we do feel strongly, sometimes, when we are reading fiction. Big feelings like dread, terror, joy, or love can be invoked in readers, but not by force.  They are most effectively evoked by trickery.  Stage magicians use misdirection to take their audiences by surprise.  Emotional craft is similar.  Artful fiction surprises readers with their own feelings.

Donald Maass in The Emotional Craft of Fiction

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on May 24, 2020 by in Quotes and tagged , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-6cf

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,192 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: