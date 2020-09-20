…The world is a million possible things…Terry Gilliam QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Well, I really want to encourage a kind of fantasy, a kind of magic. I love the term magic realism, whoever invented it — I do actually like it because it says certain things. It’s about expanding how you see the world. I think we live in an age where we’re just hammered, hammered to think this is what the world is. Television’s saying, everything’s saying “That’s the world.” And it’s not the world. The world is a million possible things.
Terry Gilliam
Image by composita from Pixabay
i love that quote
Me too!