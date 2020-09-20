BRIDGET WHELAN writer

…The world is a million possible things…Terry Gilliam QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Well, I really want to encourage a kind of fantasy, a kind of magic. I love the term magic realism, whoever invented it — I do actually like it because it says certain things. It’s about expanding how you see the world. I think we live in an age where we’re just hammered, hammered to think this is what the world is. Television’s saying, everything’s saying “That’s the world.” And it’s not the world. The world is a million possible things.
Terry Gilliam

  1. beth
    September 20, 2020

    i love that quote

  2. bridget whelan
    September 20, 2020

    Me too!

