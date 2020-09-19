Women – If you have started writing a novel enter this competition…

Discoveries invites all unpublished women writers over 18 and living in the UK or Ireland and writing in English to submit to the Discoveries Prize. The prize doesn’t require writers to have finished a novel – only to have started one – and it is free to enter.

It is open to any genre of adult fiction and you only need to submit the first 10,000 words of your novel plus a synopsis (and you’re allowed a very generous 1000 words ). You may find this article on synopsis writing useful.

The Discoveries writing development programme was set up in honour of the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Prize for Fiction – and builds on the principles of regionality, inclusivity and accessibility.

Deadline: 17 January 2021.

Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay

First prize

The winner will be offered representation by Curtis Brown Literary Agency and a cash prize of £5,000.

Runners-up

All longlisted and shortlisted authors will be offered personalised packages of mentorship from a Curtis Brown agent or industry expert tailored to their individual needs, as well as free or discounted places on Curtis Brown Creative’s writing courses.

How to enter

F r more information and to enter click HERE Remember you need to send the first 10,000 words of your novel and a synopsis of up to 1,000 words.