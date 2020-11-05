Free Science Fiction/Speculative Fiction Short Story Competition

This is a fiction competition with an intriguing theme – the evolution of language – and the organisers say it can be about the past as well as the future.

“This might include involve imagining situations in the past or the future, speculating on how language might have evolved in a different species, or thinking about the consequences of our methods and practice.“

I wrote a short post may years ago about the various theories that attempt to explain why we developed language. (My favourite is the YO-HE-HO theory.) You can read more HERE on the off-chance it might be useful.

The competition is free to enter, open to UK residents, and the first prize is £400 plus publication the New Welsh Review. The deadline is December 1st

Image by Pezibear from Pixabay

If you enjoy reading authors such as Isaac Asimov, Ursula K. Le Guin, Arthur C. Clarke, Neal Stephenson, China Mieville, Ian Watson, Robert Heinlein etc etc …then do think about giving it a go. Many writers have launched their career with such competitions – not because they won them, but because it got them writing.

You can find details on how to enter HERE

Image by Christine Sponchia from Pixabay