I feel entitled to write any story I want, in whatever way I want…QUOTES FOR WRITERS Bernardine Evaristo

Many of my characters are completely beyond my experience, but that’s what we do as writers, we write beyond our experience…I feel entitled to write any story I want, in whatever way I want, and if there are consequences to that, I will deal with them. I am not going to be scared off. But obviously if you’re writing a Muslim Saudi Arabian woman, there are things you need to research, and if you get things wrong maybe to do with the religion, then I think that’s valid. But I think with the interior life of the character, you can play with it and have fun with it, and do what you like, and I think we need to do that.

Bernardine Evaristo



Photo by Margot RICHARD on Unsplash