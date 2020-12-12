WANT TO WRITE FOR THE BBC? Annual Submissions window is now open

BBC Writersroom’s annual window for unsolicited scripts (TV, film, radio, stage or online) is open until 5pm on Wednesday 6th January 2021. Quiet Christmas? Now you know what to do with it…as well as watching a good drama on TV write your own.

What They are looking for

The BBC says they see all scripts as a calling card to showcase a writer’s talent. It’s not looking for projects to commission, but writers to develop.

We are especially looking for distinctive voices – and scripts that express those voices. We do not look for more of the same… It’s not necessarily about finding precincts or situations that have ‘never been done before’ but having an original take on stories that have the potential to have wide breadth of appeal.

They stress they’re not interested in early first drafts of scripts. It should be the best you can possibly do and then polished – not so all they life is taken out of it, don’t lose that initial excitement and energy – but so it can shine. No rough edges. No spelling mistakes or typos. It has to look professional.

What to submit

Photo Credit: Oli Lynch from Pixabay

One drama or comedy-drama script of at least 30 full pages in length for TV, Film, Radio, Stage or Online* with your personal details removed.

Remember to remove your name and contact details from every page of your script. All scripts will be read “blind” i.e. without a name attached, until after the full-read stage.

*If you are submitting a sample script for Children’s TV or Online, you can submit 2 x 15 minute episodes as a single PDF document.

How to submit

Submissions are made via E-submissions system There’s lots more information online – make double sure that you’ve complied with all the formatting and admin details.

And then what happens…

At the end of the process, a group of writers (usually between 10 and 15) are selected to join the Script Room writer development group for 2021.

Gulp. Everything to play for…



Great Good luck.

Photo credit: khamkhor from Pixabay