When to Start the Second Draft – John Niven QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
You definitely need space between the first and second draft. I’d recommend a couple of months…Because if you start the second draft when you’ve immediately finished the first one, it’s all still buzzing around in your head… I have to put it away for a while so it feels like someone else’s work, you come back to it with fresh eyes. I find after a two-month period you don’t really recognise the manuscript. You’ve got the distance to sort of judge it properly.
John Niven
Photo by Daniel Novykov on Unsplash