Competition for Romance and Crime Writers

New Publishing Opportunity for underrepresented writers

The Fresh Ink award competition will give Black, Asian and minority ethnic writers the opportunity to win a publishing contract (including an advance payment and royalties) plus a bonus cash prize of £250.

Sphere and Piatkus, two of Hachette UK’s leading commercial fiction imprints, are teaming up with The Tandem Collective to launch a new writing prize that champions underrepresented voices in the popular genres of crime and romance.

The award is in response to statistics illustrating a massive lack of diversity within commercial fiction – just 4% in the crime/thriller genre.

You need to send 5,000 words plus a synopsis of approximately 500 words and an introductory letter. For the letter, they say they would:

love to hear more about YOU and what inspired you to write and enter this competition.

Don’t forget that the intro letter will only be read if they like your submission. And you need to make sure that your story is a good fit for either Sphere or Piatkus – study the books they publish, and read some.

The deadline is 1 February 2021. A longlist will be announced after 16 February 2021, a shortlist after 2 April 2021 and two final winners will be selected by a panel of industry professionals and external judges on 5 June 2021.
Read more Here Follow all the rules, do the research and write, write, write.

GOOD LUCK

This entry was posted on December 17, 2020

