Monthly Competition for Playwrights

The Painkiller Project is a monthly playwriting competition supported by Arts Council England. Every month two plays are awarded £150.

​The two winning plays are released fortnightly as audio podcasts (available here). So far, the plays have featured Noma Dumezweni, Toby Jones, Miriam Margolyes, Pearl Mackie and Jessica Barden.

​The next Painkiller Project Submission Window will be from Monday 4 Jan (10am) until Thursday 7 Jan (10pm).

Your submission should be:

  • No longer than 1500 words, including directions and character names.
  • Written for one or two actors
  • Complete with a title page, synopsis and a casting suggestion for each character
  • Written after 20 March 2020 – the day most UK theatres closed. 
  • About absolutely anything
Plays with the following words included within them will still be considered, but the people at The Painkiller Project think it might be a good idea to avoid them.

social distancing, coronavirus, COVID, the virus, self-isolation, self-isolate, antibodies, T-cells, quarantine, Dominic Cummings, herd immunity, Wuhan, Stay Alert, vaccine, lockdown, Boris Johnson, furlough, pandemic, Durham, Zoom (the app), Donald Trump, excess deaths, Matt Hancock, symptoms, asymptomatic, a new or continuous cough, PPE clothing, Sweden, Governor Cuomo, face mask, exit strategy, second peak, loss of taste or smell, Jacinda Arden.

Lots more information HERE

I found this competition in Sian Meades-Williams‘s FREE weekly newsletter about freelance writing jobs. It’s always interesting and I live in hope of finding my perfect job there (once I work out what that would be…) You can subscribe HERE

