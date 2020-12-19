Monthly Competition for Playwrights

The Painkiller Project is a monthly playwriting competition supported by Arts Council England. Every month two plays are awarded £150.

​The two winning plays are released fortnightly as audio podcasts (available here). So far, the plays have featured Noma Dumezweni, Toby Jones, Miriam Margolyes, Pearl Mackie and Jessica Barden.

​The next Painkiller Project Submission Window will be from Monday 4 Jan (10am) until Thursday 7 Jan (10pm).

Your submission should be:

No longer than 1500 words, including directions and character names.

Written for one or two actors

Complete with a title page, synopsis and a casting suggestion for each character

Written after 20 March 2020 – the day most UK theatres closed.

About absolutely anything

Plays with the following words included within them will still be considered, but the people at The Painkiller Project think it might be a good idea to avoid them.

social distancing, coronavirus, COVID, the virus, self-isolation, self-isolate, antibodies, T-cells, quarantine, Dominic Cummings, herd immunity, Wuhan, Stay Alert, vaccine, lockdown, Boris Johnson, furlough, pandemic, Durham, Zoom (the app), Donald Trump, excess deaths, Matt Hancock, symptoms, asymptomatic, a new or continuous cough, PPE clothing, Sweden, Governor Cuomo, face mask, exit strategy, second peak, loss of taste or smell, Jacinda Arden.

Lots more information HERE

