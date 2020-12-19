Monthly Competition for Playwrights

for writers and readers….
The Painkiller Project is a monthly playwriting competition supported by Arts Council England. Every month two plays are awarded £150.
The two winning plays are released fortnightly as audio podcasts (available here). So far, the plays have featured Noma Dumezweni, Toby Jones, Miriam Margolyes, Pearl Mackie and Jessica Barden.
Your submission should be:
Plays with the following words included within them will still be considered, but the people at The Painkiller Project think it might be a good idea to avoid them.
social distancing, coronavirus, COVID, the virus, self-isolation, self-isolate, antibodies, T-cells, quarantine, Dominic Cummings, herd immunity, Wuhan, Stay Alert, vaccine, lockdown, Boris Johnson, furlough, pandemic, Durham, Zoom (the app), Donald Trump, excess deaths, Matt Hancock, symptoms, asymptomatic, a new or continuous cough, PPE clothing, Sweden, Governor Cuomo, face mask, exit strategy, second peak, loss of taste or smell, Jacinda Arden.
Lots more information HERE
