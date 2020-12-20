BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

…in continual triumph and defeat, in the present, alive…poet Muriel Rukeyser’s celebration of life QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Whatever has happened, whatever is going to happen in the world, it is the living moment that contains the sum of the excitement, this moment in which we touch life and all the energy of the past and future. Here is all the developing greatness of the dream of the world, the pure flash of momentary imagination, the vision of life lived outside of triumph or defeat, in continual triumph and defeat, in the present, alive. All the crafts of subtlety, all the effort, all the loneliness and death, the thin and blazing threads of reason, the spill of blessing, the passion behind these silences — all the invention turns to one end: the fertilizing of the moment, so that there may be more life.
Muriel Rukeyser


I found this quote on Maria Popova’s inspiration website Brainpickings.

Photo credit: Image by My pictures are CC0. When doing composings: from Pixabay

