“… through storytelling we share knowledge, recover from trauma, survive, thrive, re-build, testify…” Danny Denton QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
And if “story” (be it journalism, memoir, poetry, fiction, chat, therapy, weather talk or whatever else) is our way of processing the things that happen to us and the things we do, then clearly it is through storytelling we share knowledge, recover from trauma, survive, thrive, re-build, testify. I’m endlessly interested in figuring out what the source of that is, and how it develops…..as long as we have story there might be hope in a fallen world, and, by extension, love and meaning might persist.
Danny Denton (Irish Times article 2018)
Photo credit: Lavi Perchik on Unsplash
