When I split an infinitive, God damn it, I split it so it will stay split – Raymond Chandler QUOTES FOR WRITERS

WOULD you convey my compliments to the purist who reads your proofs and tell him or her that I write in a sort of broken-down patois which is something like the way a Swiss waiter talks, and that when I split an infinitive, God damn it, I split it so it will stay split, and when I interrupt the velvety smoothness of my more or less literate syntax with a few sudden words of barroom vernacular, this is done with the eyes wide open and the mind relaxed but attentive. The method may not be perfect, but it is all I have.

I think your proofreader is kindly attempting to steady me on my feet, but much as I appreciate the solicitude, I am really able to steer a fairly clear course, provided I get both sidewalks and the street between.



Raymond Chandler

Letter to the editor of The Atlantic Monthly 18 Jan 1947

Photo credit: Roy Clarke from Pixabay