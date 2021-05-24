Can you write about excitement and jubilation? Submissions open for the e-zine published by Epoque Press

Photocredit: Silentpilot from Pixabay

Epoque Press is a small, but perfectly formed independent publishing company that promotes new literary and creative talent through their main publishing imprint and an online ezine.



For their next edition of the ezine (their 10th) they have chosen a theme that celebrates the sense of ecstasy. It’s the feeling that comes with new beginnings, “the excitement, abandon and jubilation that is engendered through the celebration of new opportunities and the intoxicating rush of rapture and delirium that intoxicates us with a feeling of euphoria.”

Photo Credit: Vasily Koloda on Unsplash

They want:

poetry, short stories and short essays – no more than 2000 words

Submit your work in an attachment to the email as a MS Word Document. You should also add a short bio (no more than 100 words)

visual arts, music & spoken word

photography, other visual art mediums (captured as an electronic image), short video clips, musical compositions and spoken word.

No more than 5 images or a video/audio clip of no longer than 5 mins.

Email submissions@epoquepress.com and in the subject header put ‘ezine submission’ and ecstasy as the theme.

Take a look around the company’s website first though to get a feel of the kind of writing and creativity that gets them excited.

You can also find them on facebook HERE

Deadline: 31st August 2021

Photo Credit: Clay Banks on Unsplash