How to End a Story and How Not To – Colum McCann QUOTES FOR WRITERS

How to End a Story and How Not To – Colum McCann

Nothing in life ever really begins in one single place, and nothing ever truly ends. But stories have at least to pretend to finish. Don’t tie it up too neatly. Don’t try too much. Often the story can end several paragraphs before, so find the place to use your red pencil. Print out several versions of the last sentence and sit with them. Read each version over and over. Go with the one that you feel to be true and a little bit mysterious.

Don’t tack on the story’s meaning. Don’t moralise at the end.

Don’t preach that final hallelujah.

Colum McCann

