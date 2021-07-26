BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Something you may not have thought about before – what happens when a self-published writer dies

This is an interesting article by Derek Haines, a Cambridge CELTA English teacher and author who has been blogging for years about writing and related issues.

Here he digs into what happens to books and royalties after the death of a self-published author. For traditionally published authors there’s unlikely to be an issue as there’s usually a clause in the original contract which covers the situation. However, things aren’t always so clear for those who have gone down the self-published route – although the eventual outcome should be the same ie: your books form part of your estate.

What struck me is that we can’t take for granted that our non-writing friends and family will be aware that copyright does not die with the writer. It exists for 70 years after the death of the author: 70 years when your books might still be earning money.

Click on the link below for lots more information. It’s also a useful reminder that we should be kind to our families and make a will long before it will be needed.

When A Self-Published Author Dies What Happens To Their Books?

One comment on “Something you may not have thought about before – what happens when a self-published writer dies

  1. Daniel Kemp
    July 26, 2021

    Very useful information.

