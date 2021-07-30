Friday Picture Writing Prompt – an original love story

A cat in love with his reflection….But does he know who he is looking at? Does he have a sense of self?



My grandfather’s dog fell in love with his horse which was fine because the horse didn’t seem to mind the attention. Problems occurred, however, when my grandfather wanted to ride the horse and cart into town and the dog tried to follow…



What if

a football fell in love with a toddler

a bicycle with one particular lamp post

a computer programme with a font



A boy with a red balloon (but that’s been done…)





